Elk Point-Jefferson Basketball Coach Keeps His Son In The Game!

As we all adjust to life in a time of social distancing and quarantine, we're curious to see how people are filling the void of not having sports.

Last night we showed you how the Diercks brothers of Lennox were taking some long shots off the top of their camper and encouraged you to send in your videos.

Well we've already gotten quite a few responses.....including this from Elk Point Jefferson boys basketball coach Jake Otkin.

The head coach is either developing the next generation of Huskies....or more than likely just having a little fun with his son Dempsey! The celebration is about is fun as the shot!

Keep telling us how you're filling the sports void by emailing me at zachary.borg@dakotanewsnow.com, tweeting our @DakotaSportsNow twitter page, or sending in submissions to our Dakota News Now website and Facebook page!