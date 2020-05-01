Expedition League Postpones Start Of Season

The summer college wood at Expedition League is also hoping to have a season, but they'll have to wait a bit longer.

The ten team league, with franchises in Sioux Falls and Pierre, postponed the start of its season today in accordance with CDC and local recommendations in light of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Opening day had originally been set for May 26th.

The league says more information on an updated start date will be released in the coming weeks.

The professional American Association, in which the Sioux Falls Canaries play, postponed the start of it's season on April 21st, and is aiming to start it's year in early July.