Flandreau and Lennox among 8 to advance to State "A"

The Lennox Orioles showed why they are ranked 2nd in Class "A" basketball Monday night. They dominated Miller 55-20 to advance to the State "A" tournament next week in Rapid City in one of eight SODAK 16 games.

And the 5th-ranked Flandreau Fliers won for the 19th time in 21 games as they edged West Central in a thriller 60-55. Tishara Hardy nailed 5 3-pointers in the first half and went on to score 22 poinrts and Hannah and Maria Parsley combined for 27 points for the Fliers. Addy Kramer also had a great night for West Central with 23 points.

Other teams to advance to the State "A" tournament were #1 Winner, St. Thomas More, Hamlin, Red Cloud, Roncalli and 4th-ranked Crow Creek was upset by Hill City 45-43.