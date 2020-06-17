Girls wrestling sanctioned for upcoming season

There will be girls wrestling this winter. After 2 years of discussion, South Dakota has become the 25th state to sanction girls wrestling, joining area states Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, and Nebraska.

Activities Association Executive Director Dr. Daniel Swartos said "I am very proud of our member schools for embracing this concept, and I am excited to provide this opportunity to student-athletes in South Dakota." This video is of Ronna Heaton of Brookings wrestling against the guys at the state tournament in 2015.

Effective this winter, the Girls Wrestling division will begin with one classification and four weight classes, divided up evenly based upon certification weights of the competitors. The top 8 participants in each weight class will qualify for the State Wrestling Tournament, with the Girls Division occurring alongside the boys division at the same event. Expansion of weight classes for the future will be determined by participation numbers.