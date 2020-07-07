Advertisement

Great defense is the difference for SF West

(KSFY)
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Sioux Falls Post 15 West road strong pitching from Keaton Hartman who pitched 5 solid innings as West scored 4 runs right away and hung on to win 4-2. Zeb Wede and Jack Rabern knocked in runs for Harrisburg but there were no runs scored after the first at-bats. Mitch Willis made a nice play at 2nd base and Hartman had a big pickoff.

Harrisburg roared back to win the 2nd game 14-4 as Wede, Payton Metzger and Jack Tiegen all had a pair of RBI's for the winners.

10pm Sportscast Monday, July 6th

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
10pm Sportscast Monday, July 6th

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

RINGNECK SOFTBALL: Renegades edge Gold in semifinals, fall in championship

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
43rd Ringneck International concludes

RINGNECK SOFTBALL: Perfect 10's for S.D. Renegades in victory over Pipestone

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Renegades go unbeaten in pool play

Saints Slam Canaries

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Birds take first loss 14-3

43rd Ringneck Softball Tournament Begins

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:31 PM CDT
121 teams from six states in town this weekend

Canaries Batter Saints On Opening Day

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:26 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Sioux Falls clubs four homeruns to win 2020 opener 9-4

LIVE ON OPENING DAY: Canaries Welcome Back Fans With New Safety Measures

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Professional baseball returns in North America

Lots of strikeouts at Renner in legion doubleheader

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
Harrisburg sweeps Renner as all 4 pitchers were brilliant

Canaries ready to open season Friday night

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
Meyer likes lineup, Landon excited about playing at home as Birds open season against St. Paul