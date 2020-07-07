Great defense is the difference for SF West

Sioux Falls Post 15 West road strong pitching from Keaton Hartman who pitched 5 solid innings as West scored 4 runs right away and hung on to win 4-2. Zeb Wede and Jack Rabern knocked in runs for Harrisburg but there were no runs scored after the first at-bats. Mitch Willis made a nice play at 2nd base and Hartman had a big pickoff.

Harrisburg roared back to win the 2nd game 14-4 as Wede, Payton Metzger and Jack Tiegen all had a pair of RBI's for the winners.