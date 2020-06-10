Great weekend for Garner

It was a great weekend for Clint Garner at Knoxville. Like many of the drivers we see on a regular basis he also has a full-time job. So he was even more excited to finally get back on the track in #40 and make a nice long weekend of it with his family.

"Actually to get going racing it's like a little bit of a vacation just to shut off my day to day business life and go back and do what I did as a kid growing up. I've got a 12-year-old who's racing go carts now and he gets to race Friday nights down in Knoxville at English Creek so we'll take him racing Friday night and let him get a little bit of experience and then I'll do my thing Saturday night and we'll do a little camping Saturday after the races and Sunday morning and then come back home."

Clint finished 2nd Saturday night and also got to spend some quality time with his family.