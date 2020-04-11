Greenway Encourages Young Athletes To Stay Mentally Sharp

Kids and young athletes are certainly having a difficult time adapting to life amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, something that native South Dakotan Chad Greenway can empathize with.

Sports were a big part of Chad's life, growing up in Mount Vernon with baseball, basketball, track and eventually football, where he'd star at Stickney-Mount Vernon and eventually go on to an 11 year career with the Minnesota Vikings.

He's been heavily involved in youth sports, whether it's coming back for the Legends Clinics or coaching his daughter's basketball teams, so he knows first hand how difficult it is for kids right now to be shut in and not able to play.

That's why he took time to chat via Zoom yesterday with Mark Ovenden's Calling All Sports co-host Mike Henriksen, answering questions from kids and talking about how he handled be unable to play or train when he suffered a pair of ACL tears.