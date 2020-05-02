HOME HIGHLIGHT CHALLENGE: A Four Year Old's Buzzer Beater!

Between the fact that we should be in the midst of the NBA Playoffs, and with the Last Dance Documentary smashing viewing records, basketball is on the brain of a lot of people during this time of social distancing.

While we can't get LeBron vs. Kawhi, we do have a special one-on-on battle in tonight's edition of the Home Highlight Challenge!

Sioux Falls' Jackie Payne sent us this video of her 16-year old son Dexter going mano-a-mano with his four year old brother Rylan!

It comes down to the final seconds, and young Rylan has a shot for the win!

Whether it's one on one or backyard football, show us how you're feeding your sports need by tweeting videos to our Dakota Sports Now Twitter account (@dakotasportsnow) , sending them to our Dakota News Now Facebook page or just emailing me at zachary.borg@dakotanewsnow.com and it just may make our home highlight challenge each weekend!

