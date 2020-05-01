HOME HIGHLIGHT CHALLENGE: Diving In!

Our first home highlight challenge submission of the weekend combines two great summer staples-basketball and the pool!

Mitchell's Lincoln Bottum sinks a long shot while jumping off the diving board! Our thanks to his mom Kelly for sending that in.

Show us how you're feeding your sports need by tweeting videos to our Dakota Sports Now Twitter account (@dakotasportsnow), sending them to our Dakota New Now Facebook page or just emailing me at zachary.borg@dakotanewsnow.com and it just may make our home highlight challenge each weekend!