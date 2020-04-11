HOME HIGHLIGHT CHALLENGE: Harrington Family Hockey!

This should have been the first weekend of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the NHL, while locally the Sioux Falls Stampede and Aberdeen Wings would have been getting set to defend their championships.

So how do kids get their hockey fix now with it being too warm to have ice outside and all the indoor rinks shut down by the COVID-19 Pandemic?

They get creative as we see in today's Home Highlight Challenge courtesy Joel Harrington! His four year old son Ben and six year old son Brian get a mat and a tote and you get some indoor hockey!

Show us how you're filling the sports void by tweeting our @DakotaSportsNow Twitter account, sending to our Dakota News Now Facebook page or by emailing zachary.borg@dakotanewsnow.com!