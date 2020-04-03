HOME HIGHLIGHT CHALLENGE: Herrmann's Quarantine Top 10!

Since it might be a while before we can show you any more sports highlights, last week we showed you how some locals are passing the time and filling the sports void.

And we'd like to continue doing that each weekend in what we're going to call our Home Highlight Challenge!

The Herrmann family took it to the extreme....actually creating their own Sportscenter style Top Ten featuring everything from shuffleboard to gymnastics to basketball!

You can view their full video below by going to the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Y7WXi4ne28&feature=youtu.be

If you'd like to show us how you're filling the sports void, submit your videos by tweeting our @dakotasportsnow account, sending to the Dakota News Now Facebook page, or by emailing me at zachary.borg@DakotaNewsNow.com.