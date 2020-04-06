HOME HIGHLIGHT CHALLENGE: Indahl & Ewing Families!

Wrapping up the weekend we've got a couple more viewer submissions to our Home Highlight Challenge!

Today's submissions feature Burke's Brody Indahl (courtesy mom Billie Joe) and Sioux Falls' Will and Kaitlyn Ewing (courtesy mom Sarah).

Show us how you're filling the sports void by submit your videos via Twitter to our @dakotasportsnow account, to our Dakota News Now Facebook page, or emailing zachary.borg@dakotanewsnow.com and you just might see them on Dakota News Now sports each weekend!