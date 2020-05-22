HOME HIGHLIGHT CHALLENGE: Inside-The-Park Homerun!

The home highlight challenge is back with a real homerun!

Four-year old Asher Pankonen in Sioux Falls rips one to left and, instead of a bat flip, he respectfully lays the bat on home plate! Asher's gotta hurry around the bases and beats dad to home plate for the inside-the-park homerun! Our thanks to mom Nicole for sending that in.

