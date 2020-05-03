HOME HIGHLIGHT CHALLENGE: Like Father, Like Son!

More basketball in this Sunday edition of the homehighlight challenge!

Dean and son Kanon Crichton in Larchwood with a little bottoms up and then one handed bank shot from dad! Kanon follows that up going off one backboard and into a smaller hoop nearby!

Thanks to mom Maria for sending this to our Dakota News Now Facebook Page.

That's one of the ways you can send us video to show us how you're feeding your sports need. You can also tweet them to our Dakota Sports Now Twitter account or email me at zachary.borg@dakotanewsnow.com.

It just may make our home highlight challenge each weekend!