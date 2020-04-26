HOME HIGHLIGHT CHALLENGE: No-Look Ally-Oop!

The Sioux Falls Skyforce might have to try and work in this ally-oop that we got for our Home Highlight Challenge next year!

Watertown's Talan Jurgens with a no look behind the back ally-oop to Harrison Wookey for the jam!

