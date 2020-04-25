HOME HIGHLIGHT CHALLENGE: Twin Perfect!

We're literally seeing double in this edition of the Home Highlight Challenge!

A pair of twins, Rorie and Rhett Thoreson and Owen and Charlie Bollock, have their own Twin Perfect YouTube channel which riffs on the Dude Perfect show.

Here they're taking some creative basketball shots! Our thanks to Brittany Bollock for sending this in.

If you'd like to show us how you're feeding your sports need, tweet videos to our Dakota Sports Now Twitter account, send to our Dakota New Now Facebook page or just email me at zachary.borg@dakotanewsnow.com, and it just may make our Home Highlight Challenge each weekend!