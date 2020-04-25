HOME HIGHLIGHT CHALLENGE: Virtual Soccer!

Today's Home Highlight Challenge submission comes from the Dakota Alliance boy's Soccer team!

A couple weeks ago we showed a game of virtual softball, and here the Alliance takes to Tik Tok to play a quarantine version of virtual soccer! Thanks to Carter Locy for sending that in.

Show us how you're feeding your sports need by tweeting videos to our @dakotasportsnow Twitter account, send to our Dakota News Now Facebook page or just email me at zachary.borg@dakotanewsnow.com.

It just may make our Home Highlight challenge each weekend!