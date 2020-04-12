HOME HIGHLIGHT CHALLENGE: Virtual Softball Game!

Even before the COVID-19 Pandemic and Social Distancing were a thing, it was never a given that softball players in South Dakota could get out and play in April.

As today's snowy weather illustrates.

Yet as we see in this edition of the home highlight challenge, one team is finding a way to work around that!

Cris Ortmeier sent us video of the 18U summer fastpitch team from Watertown, Roys Force, playing a virtual game of pitch and catch!

Though this has become a fairly common thing among softball teams throughout the country, the cool part here is that their team has players from Watertown, Mitchell, Aberdeen, Arlington, Estelline and Florence.

So as difficult as it can be getting them all together for games, imagine syncing this up in a video!

