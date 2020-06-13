HOME HIGHLIGHT CHALLENGE-Erickson kicks it like his uncle Adam Vinatieri

Before games started up again we began a Home Highlight Challenge to show how you were feeding your sports need during quarantine.

Admittedly the submissions have slowed down now that more things have opened up.

Yet we had to include this submission from Tony Erickson. His son Anthony, who will be a sophomore this next football season at Roosevelt, has been connecting on 50-yard field goals during practice.

If it looks familiar, there's a good reason for that. He's the nephew of NFL legend and South Dakota native Adam Vinatieri!