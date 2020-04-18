HOME HIGHLIGHT CHALLENGE-Mastel Horse Jumping!

Today's edition of our home highlight challenge is a bit more unique!

12-year old Megan Mastel is training to jump horses at the Reclamation Ranch in Mitchell. She's riding 17-year old Biguera and has been training for about four months now. Our thanks to her dad Bruce for sending that along!

