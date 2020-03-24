Hagedorn was excited for senior season

Monday USD's Tyler Hagedorn was named to the All-District 12 team after scoring 18 ppg and surpassing the 1,000 point and 500 rebound mark in his career in Vermillion.

And he was really excited about playing that one last season just up the road from his home town of Norfolk, NE, home town of Johnny Carson.

"Going into your senior year it's just a little bit of a different thing because you now it's your last time around. So you just kind of have a little extra energy because you know this is your last chance and you just want to give it your all..."