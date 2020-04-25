Harrisburg Basketball Team & Community Gives Emmett Zorr A Birthday Parade

Over the last couple of years we've brought you the story of Emmett Zorr, the basketball obsessed young boy who has battled cancer, become the Harrisburg Tigers' sixth man on the bench and inspired the community of Harrisburg and beyond.

Though Emmett's cancer is still currently in remission, the chronic lung disease that he's dealt with since his birth as a premature baby has kept him strictly quarantined during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Because of all his previous health issues, Emmett has never gotten to have a birthday party.

Emmett got the next best thing to a party today; parade for his ninth birthday put on by members of the Harrisburg basketball team, Fire and Sheriff's department, and more!

Zorr's parents say it's been hard having to keep him quarantined inside

so today was certainly a big lift to his spirits, and he can't wait to be back on the Tigers bench as soon as we can resume playing hoops.

Happy Birthday Emmett!