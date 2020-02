The Harrisburg boys got into a shootout with SF Christian Thursday night at the Tigers gym and they prevailed 78-72 in a very entertaining game. The Chargers were ranked 4th in Class "A".

The 54th-ranked Roosevelt Rough Riders handed #2-AA Brandon Valley it's 2nd loss of the week 50-39 on the Lynx home floor.

And the Lennox girls improved to 18-1 with an impressive 50-23 win over Tri-Valley. The Mustangs came into the game with a 13-5 record.