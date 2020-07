Keaton Hartman came so close to a no-hitter Tuesday night at Harmodon Park. He fanned 8 Yankton batters and got plenty of support in a 10-0 five inning win. Dylan Ades just missed a 2-run HR in the 1st inning and then had an RBI single in the 2nd inning as West tallied 5 times. Yankton came back to win the second game 15-6 and gain a split of the doubleheader.