Healthy Gabe Watson Likely To Be On NFL Draft Radars Next Year

One year ago, Sioux Falls offensive lineman Trey Pipkins was taken in the third round of the NFL Draft.

If not for injury USF might have had a player selected for the second consecutive year in running back Gabe Watson.

In 2018 the JUCO transfer broke nearly every single season rushing record in USF history, running for 1,957 yards and 26 touchdowns.

He was an All-American several times over and a finalist for Division Two's version of the Heisman Trophy, the Harlon Hill Award.

Big things were expected for his senior year in 2019, but that effectively ended when he suffered a serious hamstring injury in the season opener and played in just one more game.

Watson got a medical hardship, though, and according to coach Jon Anderson, is 100 percent heading into 2020 and likely to be back on NFL radars.

The Coo are scheduled to open the 2020 season at home on September 3rd against Bemidji State.