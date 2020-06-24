Henry shines as Renner edges BV in pitcher's dual

It was expected to be a pitcher's dual and it didn't disappoint Wednesday night as Renner edged the home team 1-0 in the first game of a doubleheader at Aspen Park.

Wichita State bound Austin Henry was almost untouchable as he struck out 12 hitters in 6-1/3 innings pitched. But Cole Hupke was also brilliant fanning 8 in 6-2/3 inings and both gave up just 3 hits.

Sam Stukel's 3rd inning single scored Mason Runia for the only run of the game as Renner won for just the 2nd time in 7 games.

Brandon Valley won the nightcap in a slug fest 17-7 for the split.