Hilary Albrecht's message is sweet music

Hilary Albrecht doesn't know which of her passions came first.

"Both! I mean, we've been a huge musical family and I've enjoyed basketball my whole life." Albrecht says.

She composed quite the career for the Howard Tigers as a five year starter, setting program records with more than 1700 career points and 332 career steals.

And Hilary saved her best for senior year, helping Howard return to State for the first time in 25 years.

"I've been playing with most of these girls since 8th grade year. I mean, they've all been in my class, so getting to know them each better, and then just watching our game increase, finally having it come together the last year, it's just awesome." Albrecht says.

The experience lasted one game.

24 hours after their quarterfinal the remainder of the State B Girls Basketball Tournament was postponed amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Tears started rolling down our face. It was hard. You expect two more games, and then to just get them taken away at the time, it's just not what anyone was expecting." Hilary says.

As countless other seniors across the country saw their final years coming to a sudden end, Hilary channeled her energy into her music.

'We've been looking forward to that day.'

"I can't go comfort people but I can give them something to relate to." Hilary says.

'I can't believe it's just done'

Albrecht wrote and recorded a 5:48 song on her Facebook page called "The Hardest Goodbye".

"Just put it out there, let all the other seniors know that they're not the only ones going through this. And that we need to just stay positive. Just have other people know that we're all in this together." Albrecht says.

'We're missing out on so many smiles.'

Hilary will get a new beginning next year playing college basketball at Dordt as she, and so many more, look for peace in the way high school ended.

"It's hard that some of these "lasts" we might not get but there are memories. I mean, we've had four years together." Albrecht says.

'I'm still thankful for the times we had.'

"Just remember the good times." Hilary says.

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.