Hilton is 2-sport star for Brandon Valley

It didn't take long for Brandon Valley basketball coach Brent Deckert to figure out how to utilize Jackson Hilton.

"When the ball is in his hands we're going to get out of the way and we're going to let him be a player. And I think, the older I've gotten, the more I realize that if you have good players sometimes you gotta just shut your mouth and let them play. And Jackson is certainly one of those kids. You've got to see what he can do before you figure out how it's going to fit into your team." Deckert says.

And that doesn't apply to the basketball court alone.

"I mean I think it's a little the same. We're doing a play, throw a lob, I'll go up and get it. Just throw it up, anywhere, I'll go up and get it over people. Kind of like football, just throw it up and I'll go get it." Brandon Valley Junior Jackson Hilton says.

Whether it's the rock or the pigskin, Hilton almost always catches it. On the gridiron he's a ball hawk on both sides of the ball, catching 28 passes for more than 600 yards and 11 touchdowns last year. On defense he has eight career interceptions, three that have been returned for touchdowns.

And when the seasons change, Jackson's work ethic doesn't.

"Work hard, same as football, sprint everywhere, don't walk around, be a good teammate. It takes a little bit to get your shot back but after a while it gets back." Hilton says.

Hilton averaged nearly 13 points per game last season, one year after he was a key member of the Lynx state championship football and basketball teams as a sophomore.

"He's just one of those kids that, when he decides to turn it on, he'll go on a little sugar high for a little while and he'll score probably 11, 12 points." Deckert says.

Though choosing a favorite sport is difficult for Jackson....

"As of right now I have no idea what I'd chose." Hilton says.

...there's a good chance he'll have plenty of college choices to pick from.

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.