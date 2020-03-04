Hoglund is named GPAC Player of the Year

DWU Tigers standout Ty Hoglund was named the Most Outstanding Player in the GPAC on Wednesday. The 4-year starter and All-American led his team to the conference title game Tuesday night where they were edged 68-66 by Concordia.

The brackets for the NAIA tournaments were also announced Wednesday night and the Tigers are a 3-seed next Thursday at the Sanford Pentagon and play Thursday at 7:30 against Indiana South Bend. The host Northwestern Red Raiders take on College of Idaho Wednesday at 7:00 pm.

In the women's tournament in Sioux City, DWU plays at 8:30 am next Thursday against Indiana Wesleyan. And the Dordt Defenders play at 1:45 Thursday afternoon against Reinhardt, GA.