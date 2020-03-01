Howard Boys' Hoops Roaring For The First Time In Decades

Championship banners are supposed to boast of school pride. For the Howard boys basketball team, they became a burden over time.

"It definitely was. Last season we were expected to do a lot. Came out, first game against Chester, stands were packed full of people, and we didn't even score 30 points that game." Howard Junior Guard Tisyn Spader says.

Nick Koepsell knew the Tiger tradition all too well having played on their last state tournament team in 1995. When he returned first as an assistant, and then head coach last year, Koepsell also had an idea why the program had struggled ever since, bottoming out with back-to-back winless seasons in 2014 and 2015.

"Lack of numbers overall in the program at the youth ages. And then we just didn't have a really strong youth program back for those years. So I kind of made a point here of we needed to start them younger." Koepsell says.

And it also began setting an example for the returning varsity players.

"They just got sick and tired of being the doormat for some of these teams and they were just fed up with it. These guys that we have now, they put in the time all summer long." Koepsell says.

"It brings bonding and we all just feel like one. And then that correlates to the court." Spader says.

Leading to perhaps the biggest turnaround in South Dakota. After winning just 13 games in the previous six seasons, Howard finished 16-4, laying a foundation they hope to build on.....

"You get the gym packed full of the young kids and they're up in the stands screaming and yelling for their favorite players out there on the court and success will breed more success." Koepsell says.

....while giving this year's team a chance to add a new banner to the rafters.