Howard Wood Dakota Relays canceled

Tuesday's announced by the SDHSAA that all spring sports were on hold until at least May 3rd the decision became easy concerning one of the biggest sporting events during the year in Sioux Falls.

It's another sad piece of news for area athletes, but the Howard Wood Dakota Relays have been canceled... With the event scheduled for May 1st and 2nd there was really no choice...

Over 3,000 high school and college track and field athletes converge upon Sioux Falls every spring for the biggest meet in the state...

However, the board made the announcement Wednesday that "the health and well-being of our participants, volunteers and spectators remains our top priority during these unprecedented times."