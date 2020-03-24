Hummel named Honorable Mention All-American

University of Sioux Falls Women's Basketball senior Kaely Hummel has been selected an NCAA DII Honorable Mention All-American in an announcement March 22 by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association. In the announcement, the WBCA named its DII player of the year (Hailey Diestelkamp of Drury) and an 10-member DII All-American team as well as honorable mention All-Americans, which included Hummel.

Hummel joins Sam Knecht (2016-17) as the only two players in USF's DII-program era named NCAA DII honorable mention All-American by the WBCA.

"We are very proud of Kaely (Hummel)," said USF Head Women's Basketball Coach Travis Traphagen. "First of all, she had a fantastic year by leading us to a 26-6 record and our first-ever NSIC South title as well as a berth in the NCAA DII Central Regional. But more than that, she was an exceptional leader on and off the floor. She is a fantastic person and we are so happy that she has been recognized by the WBCA as one of the nation's best," he said.

A three-time All-NSIC selection, Hummel, a senior from Cherokee, Iowa, was also recently named to the D2CCA All-Region first team and becomes eligible for the D2CCA All-American Team.

Hummel, a 5-8 shooting guard, is a three-time Academic All-NSIC honoree, who was named a Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award recipient. Hummel, who was named the NSIC Preseason South Division Player of the Year this season, recently was named a CoSIDA Academic All-District first team selection. Along with fellow senior Mariah Szymanski, she is the first USF women's player to earn three straight All-NSIC honors and joins Laura Johnson (2010-14) as the only player to be selected first team all-league in back-to-back seasons.

Hummel, who averaged 17.0 ppg for fifth in the NSIC, helped lead USF to its first-ever NSIC South Division title and the No. 3 seed in the NCAA DII Central Region. Hummel, who led USF to an 87-35 record in her four years, ranked second in the NSIC in three-point percentage at 40.3, and tied second for made threes per game with 2.5 while ranking fifth in free throw shooting at 86 percent.

One of the all-time greats at USF, she scored 1,733 points, which ranks third all-time at USF. Hummel set USF all-time mark in made three-pointers with 273, which is not only the most in women's basketball history but the most by a women's or men's player at the school. With 122 career games, she ranks third all-time at USF. She finished her career with 93 double-digit scoring games with 26 of 20 points or more.

Hummel, a business administrator major and daughter of Julie and Troy Hummel, is the first player in school history to have 67 or more three-point field goals in the same season three times and one of two players with 460 points or more in the season three times. With 545 points this season, she ranked ninth all-time at USF. With 81 made threes this season, she has the third most in school history for a season. Hummel also ranks 12th in assists in a career at USF with 220.