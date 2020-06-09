Husker fans excited for the arrival of the Polar Bear

"Almost all my goals I set for myself I accomplished so I'm pretty happy with how high school turned out" says Nash Hutmacher of Chamberlain.

AND NOW, THE KID THEY DUB THE POLAR BEAR FOR HIS BLONDE HAIR AND FEROCIOUS WRESTLING STYLE.

"There's kind of a controversy on who said it first" says Nash.

IS TAKING HIS TALENTS TO HUSKER FOOTBALL THIS FALL...

"It's not like it's a bad nickname, it's a pretty cool nickname. For the amount of fans that'd be calling me that when I go down for game days, walking into the stadium people would call me that. So I think it will stick" says Hutmacher.

HOW HUTMACHER STUCK TO HUSKER FOOTBALL BEGAN WITH HIS LOVE OF THE OUTDOORS

HUNTING, FISHING, YOU NAME IT, HE'S CAUGHT IT.

AND WHEN YOU'RE ONE OF THE MORE WELL KNOWN ATHLETES IN THE SOUTH DAKOTA, IT'S NICE TO GET AWAY.

"It's a way to relax and it's something I've always done. My dad would take me hunting or fishing when I was younger, It's something that I've been doing pretty much my whole life" says Nash.

IT'S SOMETHING SCOTT FROST HAS DONE HIS WHOLE LIFE AS WELL. AND IT'S A BIG REASON WHY HUTMACHER AND THE HUSKERS HEAD COACH FORMED AN INSTANT CONNECTION.

"It's pretty awesome to just be able to sit down and talk to him about that kind of stuff. Cause he's been doing it forever, I've been doing it forever. So it's pretty cool to just tell hunting stories back and forth" says Nash.

STILL, IT'S HUTMACHER'S WORK ETHIC THAT SOLD FROST.

AND WITH ALL THE ACCOLADES IN HIGH SCHOOL, AND THE POPULARITY ON SOCIAL MEDIA, HUSKER NATION IS GETTING TO KNOW THE POLAR BEAR, VERY WELL.

THOUGH HUTMACHER ISN'T LETTING THAT GET TO HIS HEAD.

"The situation I've been in in high school, always being that No. 1 guy everyone is going for. Being one of the most well known wrestlers in South Dakota, to me it's really not that big of a deal. Can't let it get to your head, you've got to keep working hard. You can't expect everything to be given to you because of your name or how much people like you. You've got to work for that stuff. It's kind of earned I guess you could say" Hutmacher says.

AND HUTMACHER TAKES THAT MENTALITY INTO A WIDE OPEN DEFENSIVE LINE ROOM AFTER LOSING THREE PLAYERS TO THE NFL THIS PAST SEASON.

"You know there's opportunity. And If I get down there and they want me to be the guy, I'll be the guy" says Nash.

AND HUTMACHER IS ITCHING TO GET TO LINCOLN, AND HELP A HUSKERS PROGRAM GET BACK TO GREATNESS.

"That's obviously the goal. You just got to keep your head down and keep grinding. And get better. So like I said, I just can't wait to get down there and be a part of it."

Story courtesy KLKN TV-Lincoln, NE