I-90 Speedway Opening Night Highlights

Start their engines likely never meant as much to racers at I-90 Speedway as it did last night.

More than 90 cars were out for the first races of a season that months ago was in jeopardy of not happening at all.

Click on the video viewer for highlights courtesy of the I-90 Speedway! Results from the feature events are listed below:

IMCA Racesaver Sprints

A Feature

20 laps | 00:14:02.361

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car

1 2 Bill Johnson St. Peter, MN 56

2 11 Dusty Ballenger Harrisburg, SD 2D

3 5 Brandon Allen St. Peter, MN 05

4 10 John Lambertz Sioux Falls, SD 12L

5 1 Trefer Waller O’Neill , NE 32T

6 12 John Otte Ravinia, SD 9ER7

7 3 Jeff Reiman West Point, NE 24J

8 13 John Webster North Platte, NE 9

9 17 Daniel Nekolite O'Neill, NE 10D

10 18 Gunnar Pike South Bend, NE 25

Late Model Street Stocks

A Feature

18 laps | 00:11:47.716

Presented by T&R Contracting

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car

1 2 Zach Olivier Sioux Falls, SD 71

2 6 Tim Dann Hartford, SD 40

3 7 Brylee Gough Sioux Falls, SD 83X

4 4 J.J. Zebell Parker, SD 29Z

5 5 Kevin Kremin Kenneth, MN 5X

6 1 Ryan DeBoer Salem, SD 99

7 9 Derrick Nordstrom Sioux Falls, SD 20X

8 (DNF) 11 John Hoing Hartford, SD 55

9 (DNF) 10 Ronald Howe Wentworth, SD 21

10 (DNF) 8 Craig Hanisch Sioux Falls, SD 45

USRA B-Mods

A Feature

15 laps | 00:15:09.894

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car

1 7 Brock Hess Sioux Falls, SD 16

2 1 Jake Richards Lansing, KS 7J

3 5 Camden Myers Ethan, SD 1M

4 10 Lyndon Johnson Montrose, SD 11

5 4 Nick Barger Madison, SD 14N

6 12 Corbin Erickson Sioux Falls, SD 18

7 8 Chris Goetz Centerville, SD 18D

8 6 Logan Kafka Wagner, SD 6K

9 15 Randy Vanveldhuizen Rock Rapids, IA 66R

10 13 Scott Kennedy Sioux Falls, SD 1K

USRA Hobby Stocks

A Feature

12 laps | 00:25:20.328

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car

1 1 Dustin Gulbrandson Sioux Falls, SD 6

2 3 Thomas Kracht Luverne, MN 15

3 5 Tracy Halouska Worthing, SD 86

4 6 Todd Uhl Sheldon, IA 11T

5 15 Chad Kuhnert Valley Springs, SD 44

6 8 Aaron Stettnichs Rock Rapids, IA 14S

7 14 Nick Brady Sioux Falls, SD 61N

8 10 Tyler Schlumbohm Sioux Falls, SD X

9 17 Josh Bradley Harrisburg, SD 20B

10 2 Jason Bradley Sioux Falls, SD 0

