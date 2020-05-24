I-90 Speedway Opening Night Highlights

HARTFORD, S.D. -- Start their engines likely never meant as much to racers at I-90 Speedway as it did last night.
More than 90 cars were out for the first races of a season that months ago was in jeopardy of not happening at all.
Click on the video viewer for highlights courtesy of the I-90 Speedway! Results from the feature events are listed below:
IMCA Racesaver Sprints
A Feature
20 laps | 00:14:02.361
Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Bill Johnson St. Peter, MN 56
2 11 Dusty Ballenger Harrisburg, SD 2D
3 5 Brandon Allen St. Peter, MN 05
4 10 John Lambertz Sioux Falls, SD 12L
5 1 Trefer Waller O’Neill , NE 32T
6 12 John Otte Ravinia, SD 9ER7
7 3 Jeff Reiman West Point, NE 24J
8 13 John Webster North Platte, NE 9
9 17 Daniel Nekolite O'Neill, NE 10D
10 18 Gunnar Pike South Bend, NE 25
Late Model Street Stocks
A Feature
18 laps | 00:11:47.716
Presented by T&R Contracting
Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Zach Olivier Sioux Falls, SD 71
2 6 Tim Dann Hartford, SD 40
3 7 Brylee Gough Sioux Falls, SD 83X
4 4 J.J. Zebell Parker, SD 29Z
5 5 Kevin Kremin Kenneth, MN 5X
6 1 Ryan DeBoer Salem, SD 99
7 9 Derrick Nordstrom Sioux Falls, SD 20X
8 (DNF) 11 John Hoing Hartford, SD 55
9 (DNF) 10 Ronald Howe Wentworth, SD 21
10 (DNF) 8 Craig Hanisch Sioux Falls, SD 45
USRA B-Mods
A Feature
15 laps | 00:15:09.894
Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 7 Brock Hess Sioux Falls, SD 16
2 1 Jake Richards Lansing, KS 7J
3 5 Camden Myers Ethan, SD 1M
4 10 Lyndon Johnson Montrose, SD 11
5 4 Nick Barger Madison, SD 14N
6 12 Corbin Erickson Sioux Falls, SD 18
7 8 Chris Goetz Centerville, SD 18D
8 6 Logan Kafka Wagner, SD 6K
9 15 Randy Vanveldhuizen Rock Rapids, IA 66R
10 13 Scott Kennedy Sioux Falls, SD 1K
USRA Hobby Stocks
A Feature
12 laps | 00:25:20.328
Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Dustin Gulbrandson Sioux Falls, SD 6
2 3 Thomas Kracht Luverne, MN 15
3 5 Tracy Halouska Worthing, SD 86
4 6 Todd Uhl Sheldon, IA 11T
5 15 Chad Kuhnert Valley Springs, SD 44
6 8 Aaron Stettnichs Rock Rapids, IA 14S
7 14 Nick Brady Sioux Falls, SD 61N
8 10 Tyler Schlumbohm Sioux Falls, SD X
9 17 Josh Bradley Harrisburg, SD 20B
10 2 Jason Bradley Sioux Falls, SD 0