I-F-L Season Canceled

The Indoor Football League has concluded its 2020 season in response to the coronavirus pandemic. This decision was made to safeguard the health and well-being of the players, fans and everyone connected to the game. While we are deeply disappointed that we will not play our 20th Anniversary Season this year, rest assured, we will play it next season.

Season Tickets already purchased for this season will be honored for next season. The Sioux Falls Storm is offering the following incentive if a Season Ticket Holder decides to have their ticket(s) “roll over” to next season.

The I-F-L has decided to play 8 home games in the 2021 season. Your season tickets that are rolled over to 2021 will include this additional home game.