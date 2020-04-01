I-F-L owners still want season

The Indoor Football League knows one things for sure after Wednesday's meeting. The season will have to be shorter than planned. But they have not given up hope that a season can be played. They just realize it will be quite a while before any of the 13 teams take the field.

New commissioner and former Storm owner Todd Tryon told Dakota News Now what was discussed at their weekly meeting. "We determined that we are not going to be able to get a 14-game schedule in. And so today was more of a conversation about a 12 to potentially 10-game schedule. We've identified the end date that the latest we can play is August 22nd. And so that would potentially be the United Bowl and you would just count back weeks looking at a moving target on when you could kickoff. That would dictate how many weeks of schedule it would be..."

