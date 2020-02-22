IOWA STATE WRESTLING-West Sioux's Allard Stunned, Central Lyons Winkel Falls In Finals

The Iowa State Wrestling Championships came to a stunning conclusion on Saturday night in Class A where, after 201 consecutive victories and three state championships, West Sioux's Adam Allard was denied a fourth title in his final career match, Cascade's Aidan Noonan got a three-point nearfall in the third period of the 126 Pound Class A Championship match to claim the title with a 4-2 victory.

Meanwhile in the 2A 195 Pound Final Central Lyon's Dylan Winkel fell to New Hampton's Evan Rosonke 10-5.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!