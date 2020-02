Though it may be hard to believe that the college track season is underway it's certainly no shock that poleChris Nilsen looks to be in midseason form.

Over the weekend at the alumni meet in Vermillion he cleared 19 feet and one inch, a new PR for indoor competition.

Meanwhile Parker alum Zack Anderson cleared 7 feet, 2 and a half inches in the high jump!

USD heads to Ames next weekend for the Iowa State Classic.