Iowa Baseball and Softball to begin

DES MOINES, IA The high school summer baseball and softball seasons in Iowa will happen.
Following an announcement from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds allowing for athletic seasons to begin, the governing boards for the state's girls and boys activities approved resuming the summer season, with practices beginning on June 1st and games starting as early as June 15th.
Both baseball and softball are sanctioned sports in Iowa, with state tournaments for each wrapping up the season in late July and early August.