Iowa Spring Prep Sports Season Cancelled

Like the state of South Dakota the prep activity associations in Iowa tried to keep hope for a spring sports season alive until a formal declaration that schools would be closed for the rest of the year was made.

And that came today.

With Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds ordering schools to remain closed for the rest of the academic year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic the governing bodies of Iowa prep sports, the IAHSAA and IGHSAU, summarily cancelled the spring sports season which includes track and field, golf, tennis and soccer.

Baseball and softball are sanctioned sports which play during the summer and have been suspended. A decision on whether those seasons proceed will be made no later than June 1st.