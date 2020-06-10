Iowa could play Oregon State at Pentagon in December

The Sanford Pentagon was good to the Iowa Hawkeyes the last time they played in Sioux Falls... They beat Colorado in front of a very partisan crowd.

It could happen again this winter because according to various sources, they will take on Oregon State possibly on December 22nd.

According to The Oregonian the game could take place on that date but the paperwork to make the game official has not been finalized.

The Hawkeyes won 20 games last year and should be in the pre-season top 10 and maybe a favorite to win the Big Ten... The Beavers went 18-13 last year.

In the video you're looking at, Iowa beat Colorado 80-73 in the game in 2017 at the Pentagon... They are a potential Final Four team if Big Ten Player of the Year Luka Garza returns.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports was the first to report the story saying the game would be played in the famous Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.