Three games originally scheduled to play in Sioux Falls were moved to Brandon because of wet fields.

Sioux Falls East beat Yankton 14-9 in the early game, Pierre then beat Yankton 6-1. And in the finale Grey Zabel struck out the side in the first inning and had 8 K's in 5 innings pitched in an impressive 8-1 win over Sioux Falls East.

Jack Van Camp broke things wide open with a grand slam in the 5th inning!