Jabari Henry returns to Canaries

One of the best power bats in Sioux Falls Canaries history is returning to the Birdcage.

The Birds have signed outfielder Jabari Henry for the 2020 season, the club announced Wednesday.

"It's huge," Canaries manager Mike Meyer said of the signing. "The birdcage is a beautiful place for him to play, and I think we've seen that."

Canaries fans remember Henry's historic 2017 season with the Birds, where the slugger hit .302/.401/.617 over 84 games. His 29 home runs that year are tied for the most in a single season in club history.

Henry returned to the Birds in 2018. Though he was hampered somewhat by injury, he still produced a .247/.326/.430 slash line with 17 doubles and 13 home runs.

After leaving Sioux Falls in a trade, Henry split his 2019 season between the Sugar Land Skeeters of the Atlantic League and the American Association's St. Paul Saints.

Meyer said Henry will provide plenty of off-the-field qualities in 2020, his ninth professional season.

"He's ready to take on that role and be one of the big-time leaders for us in the clubhouse," Meyer said.

Henry was an 18th-round draft pick by the Seattle Mariners in 2009 out of Florida International University (FIU). He spent five years in the minor leagues in the Mariners' and Angels' farm systems before signing with Sioux Falls last year. He owns a lifetime minor league slash line of .244/.347/.453.

The Sioux Falls Canaries open their 2020 season on May 19 at the Birdcage.

Story courtesy SF Canaries