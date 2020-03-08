Jackrabbit Women Overcome Rough Shooting In Summit Quarterfinal Win

The Jackrabbit women are heading to the Summit League Tournament semifinals on Monday after defeating North Dakota 72-43.

Though they won with ease, their offense certainly didn't come with it. The Jackrabbits shot just 39 percent from the field and were 1-of-14 from three point range.

Fortunately a combined 32 points in the paint from Tagyn Larson and Paiton Burckhard, along with some solid defense, carried the day.

The Jackrabbits will face North Dakota State in the semifinals on Monday at 2:30. NDSU upset #3 seed Denver 72-68 on Sunday, their first conference tournament win in 11 years.