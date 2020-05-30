Jacks ranked second HERO FCS Preseason Polls

The HERO Preseason All-American teams were released this week. South Dakota State has two first-teamers on offense with wide receiver Cade Johnson and running back Pierre Strong Junior.

Johnson comes into his senior year on the heels of a season in which he hauled in 72 passes for more than 1200 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Despite being limited to 11 games by injury, Strong still had his second consecutive 1,000 yard rushing season, led the team with 9 total touchdowns and averaged 7.1 yards a carry, leading to high expectations if he has a healthy junior year.

Long snapper Bradley Sorensen made the second team, and USD is represented by punter Brady Schutt on the third team. Brady averaged 45 yards per punt last year, fourth best in the country.

And if the first poll is any suggestion, the FCS National Championship will go through the Missouri Valley Football Conference. No surprise that three time defending champion North Dakota State is at the top of the poll after winning 8 of the last nine titles.

Right behind them are SDSU and UNI teams that return a lot of firepower as well. Illinois State and Southern Illinois also represent the Missouri Valley.

For a complete look at the All-American teams and preseason poll you can visit the HERO website in the links provided in the "related links" tab.