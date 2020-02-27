Jacks women roll, men lose in OT at Fargo

Women's Recap

South Dakota State women's basketball cruised to an 85-58 road victory over North Dakota State on Thursday evening at the Scheels Center in the regular season finale.

The Jackrabbits finished 21-9 overall with a 13-3 Summit League mark. North Dakota State fell to 9-18, 6-9 Summit League.

Four Jackrabbits scored in double figures led by Tagyn Larson, who was just shy of a double double with 16 points and nine rebounds. Paiton Burckhard turned in 15 points, while Rylie Cascio Jensen and Lindsey Theuninck each had 10. Megan Bultsma blocked a career-best five shots, while Tylee Irwin tied her career high of four steals.

North Dakota State was led by Sofija Zivaljevic with 18 points. SDSU shot 51.7 percent (31-of-60) from the field compared to the Bison at 37 percent (20-of-54). NDSU held a 37-35 edge in rebounds.

SDSU started the contest with a 6-0 run, including four points from Burckhard. A Bultsma layup would kickstart what would be a 10-0 run to close out the first quarter, pushing the Jackrabbits ahead 26-10. South Dakota State outscored the Bison 21-10 in the second quarter. A trio of free throws closed out the first half with the Jacks leading 47-22.

The teams traded baskets coming out of the break, however State fired off nine consecutive points to end the third quarter. A Cascio Jensen 3-pointer at the buzzer capped off the run.

An 11-2 run in the final frame gave the Jacks its largest lead of 33 points. The Bison closed the game with a six-straight points, but it wasn't enough as SDSU wrapped up the regular season with an 85-58 victory.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is now 53-39 all-time against the Bison.

The Jackrabbits have claimed the last nine contests over NDSU.

Megan Bultsma blocked a career-best five shots.

This is the ninth consecutive season that SDSU has had 20-plus wins.

Up Next

South Dakota State awaits its pairing for The Summit League Tournament next week in Sioux Falls.

Men's recap

South Dakota State saw its eight-game winning streak come to an end Thursday at North Dakota State, falling 71-69 in overtime.

The Jackrabbits end their regular season at 22-9 overall and 13-3 in Summit League play, and will await tournament seeding through the weekend.

Noah Freidel poured in 23 for the Jackrabbits, adding a team-high eight rebounds over 39 minutes.

Matt Dentlinger added 20 points with a 10-of-14 effort from the field, while Brandon Key finished just shy of double figures at nine points.

Baylor Scheierman dished five assists to go with seven boards, while Dentlinger was third on the team with six rebounds.

Down 12-8, a Dentlinger layup at 13:40 sparked the Jacks on a 16-3 run that pushed them up eight (21-13). The Bison came roaring back, however, with a 16-2 run to take back the lead midway through the half. The Jackrabbits worked through the cold spell offensively and kept things close, as a Freidel triple with three seconds left in the half sent the visitors to the locker room down one, 31-30.

South Dakota State opened the second with a 10-2 run to jump in front, 40-33, but saw the Bison chip away at the deficit until a Vinnie Shahid layup at 2:54 made it 56-55 in NDSU's favor, setting the stage for a tight finish in the Scheels Center.

Tied at 58 inside the final minute after a Brandon Key 3-point play, and again at 60 after Dentlinger's two-handed slam, the Jackrabbits locked down defensively on the final possession and the team's headed for overtime.

SDSU and NDSU continued to trade punches in overtime, with five lead changes in the extra time. Down 68-66 after a Tyson Ward jumper, the Jackrabbits answered with a Freidel corner 3 to briefly regain control, but the Bison closed the game with three straight points to defend home court.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is now 107-118 all-time against the Bison.

Noah Freidel reached double figures for the 16th time as a Jackrabbit and Matt Dentlinger posted his 18th double-digit scoring performance.

SDSU has won the Summit League's regular season title six times in 12 years.

Up Next

Though South Dakota State has secured at least a share of its third-consecutive Summit League regular season title, the Jackrabbits will need to wait to learn their final seeding for next month's league championship. The Jacks have locked up a top-two seed and will play a Saturday, March 7 quarterfinal game at either 6 or 8 p.m.

Stories courtesy SDSU Athletics