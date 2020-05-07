Jake Lacina following in dad's footsteps

When Jake Lacina was signed by the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent right after the N-F-L draft it made for a great story. Afterall, the D-II Center of the Year was getting a chance to play for the team he grew up cheering for where his father Corbin finished his career in the N-F-L.

"Yeah I mean it's definitely exciting. It's something where I've had Vikings gear my whole life and to actually be a part of the team and wear the gear like that is pretty cool..." says Jake.

His dad also played his college football at Augustana and was drafted by the Buffalo Bills where he spent the majority of his career.