Junior Hockey League seasons canceled

The Junior Hockey League seasons are officially over for both the Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL) and Aberdeen Wings (NAHL). So both will remain defending champs when they take the ice next year.

While it was a disappointing piece of news for both teams, the decision by both leagues was understandable.

Jim Olander, Stampede GM says: "Want to keep everybody healthy and safe and, with everything that's going on right now, it's the right decision. It's probably the only decision. Certainly we support it but obviously right now it's a sad day because things ended much sooner than we hoped."

Scott Langer, Wings GM/Head Coach says: "We obviously had the team to at least compete to defend that Cup. We were one of the top teams in the league again. It's sad that we won't be able to. But with that being said, I think with the global crisis that's going on, I think it's just extremely important that the league made the right decision."

The Wings were having another Stellar season with 34 wins and 74 points as defending Robertson Cup champs... All of the players left Aberdeen Monday and are home safely. And the same with the Stampede who started the year 2-10-2 and now have a winning record... They were within 6 points of 4th place in the Western Conference...