Kobe Busch is Athlete of the Week

Though he has the first name and number, there's more to Kobe Busch's backstory than meets the eye.

"When I was born my dad and my mom were trying to figure out a name about me. My dad wanted to name me George Gervin after George Gervin. My mom wanted to name me something different. So they were arguing and my dad's best friend was like 'why don't you name him Kobe'? So they thought about it and they weren't going to have me go home without a name!" Kobe says.

As is the case when this second generation Huron Tiger takes the floor.

"I wore 24 because it felt different. My dad was 44, my brother was 44, so I just felt like going outside of the box." Busch says.

After averaging 17 points a game as a junior, the Northern State-bound senior does a little bit of everything.

"He's really unselfish. Likes to pass the ball, able to get buckets when his team needs him too, but for the most part is ready and willing to do anything neccessary. That might be guard someone, that might be draw the attention so that someone can slip off him." Huron Head Coach Jon Schouten says.

Because this Kobe also has a certain mentality.....

"I'm a playmaker. I like to have my team involved, get my players involved. Funny thing is when the game starts I actually don't take the first shot." Kobe says.

"He's willing to do whatever it takes to win. We're very, very lucky to have a kid like him on our team." Schouten says.

....that makes him the best version of himself.

With the Tigers, Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.