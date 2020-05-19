Krueger missed time spent with his tennis team this spring

The boys tennis season was another spring sport that never happened. And for Lincoln boys tennis coach Tom Krueger it was a chance to spend time with his team that can never be replaced.

The Patriots had a very talented team that was the favorite to make it 7 straight titles and 23 overall. And that success has made the program continue to grow to the level it is at today.

"Yeah it's really been tough. This year we had our biggest number of boys sign up. We had 58 boys sign up and ten of those were seniors and 2 of them for sure were going to be at the varisty level and they've played varsity the last couple of years and they've had success. So it's awesome that they have been able to participate and to stand at the top of the podium and had good years. But to not have the team be able to realize their senior year win or lose, that's pretty tough to watch..." said Krueger.

The Lincoln boys already hold the state record with 6 straight state titles and they will have a very good team again in the spring of 2021.